Near murder in row over radio volume

By Whinsley Masara

A man (52) from Mangwe District in Matabeleland South has been admitted to hospital in critical condition after a 21 year old man brutally attacked him over radio volume during a beer drink.

Mthokozisi Sibanda of Lydedard Farm Compound allegedly struck Sithembiso Sibanda with an unidentified object and he sustained several body injuries.

Mthokozisi wanted the volume of the radio to be turned louder while the elderly Sithembiso said it was already too loud.

The incident occurred at around 8PM on Saturday at their farm compound.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele said the suspect was arrested while the injured is battling for life in hospital.

“We are investigating a case of attempted murder of a man who was hit several times with an unknown object and he sustained severe body injuries. He was rushed to Plumtree District Hospital but due to his serious condition, was further transferred to Bulawayo for further management.

“The matter was reported to the police and the suspect was arrested. He is in custody and will appear in court soon,” he said.

Chief Insp Ndebele appealed to the public to desist from violence which has resulted in endless cases of murder and serious injuries.

“We warn members of the public to desist from violence. Some matters just need talking rather than fighting. We encourage people to engage third parties when in disputes instead of fighting. Youths are warned to refrain from drug and alcohol abuse because no-one in his proper senses can attack anyone over radio volume.

“Recently, we received cases of murder and attempted murder over petty issues, things which are not at all worth losing lives over, such as murder over bath soap, a dog, a shovel, a knife, $1 and beer. Surely we can’t continue to lose lives or people getting injured over such petty issues, matters that can be resolved with the word of mouth,” he said. The Chronicle