Missing miner found dead

By Whinsley Masara

A man who went missing for five days has been found dead in a mine pit in Gwanda, Matabeleland South. Several containers of opaque beer popularly known as Batai Munhu were found in the pit near the body.

Felix Gororo (39) of Valentine Mine was last seen on the night of September 7 when he left his colleagues at the mine compound saying he was going to Vumbachikwe Business Centre.

Colleagues discovered the decomposed body on Wednesday last week and police retrieved it on Thursday.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident.

He said investigations were underway and the body was conveyed to Gwanda Provincial Hospital awaiting post mortem.

“I can confirm the sudden death of a miner who was found in a mine pit. Circumstances leading to his death are still unclear but several empty bottles of beer were found in the pit and the body had multiple injuries.

“The now deceased left his compound on Friday 7 September proceeding to Vumbachikwe Business Centre but never returned home.

“On 12 September, a miner who was working in one of the pits reported that there was a foul stench in it. The manager and two colleagues went down and discovered the decomposed body,” he said.

“Investigations to determine if the man was murdered or fell and died in the pit are still underway. We also appeal to anyone who may have information on what may have happened to the now deceased to contact their nearest police station,” he said. The Chronicle