Mighty Warriors face anxious semi-finals wait

The Mighty Warriors face an anxious wait to see if they will qualify for the semi-finals of the ongoing Cosafa Women’s Championships after they were edged to top spot following a 1-2 loss to guests Uganda at Wolfson, Port Elizabeth, yesterday.

Zimbabwe could progress as best-placed runners-up, though they would need a set of results to go their way.

Trace Akiror and Juliet Nakukenge scored for the East Africans while Zimbabwe got their goal through Rutendo Makore in a match they needed just a draw to secure top spot.

Zimbabwe could have won the encounter, but missed several chances while the brilliance of opposing goalkeeper Ruth Atoru also worked against last year’s runners-up.

Zimbabwe have six points from their three matches with a +3 goal-difference and they will hope that the Central African guest nation Cameroon don’t defeat Lesotho in their final match today after their thumping 8-1 success over Mozambique earlier in the competition.

Group B will be completed today with Zambia favourites to advance to the semi-finals as they meet Mozambique at the Wolfson at 1pm.

A draw will be enough for the Zambians, while defeat would open the way for a three-way mini-league on the head-to-head, if Cameroon also beat Lesotho at the Westbourne Oval in a match that will be played at the same time.

That would mean that only the result of matches between the three sides count and with all of them on three points, it would come down to goal difference.

The winner of the pool will play the best-placed runner-up from the three groups, which could mean another clash between Zambia and Cameroon if they both win their matches. The Herald