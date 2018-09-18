Greenzone spreads to Chinhoyi

By Michael Tome

Integrated Financial services group, Old Mutual Zimbabwe, yesterday opened its eighth Greenzone and refurbished its CABS Branch in Chinhoyi. Greenzone is an arrangement where clients can access Old Mutual’s main financial and banking services under one roof.

Speaking at the official opening of the Chinhoyi Greenzone yesterday, Old Mutual Zimbabwe group chief executive officer Jonas Mushosho said the move intends to exploit the full potential of diverse products offered by the group, as it now moves to centralise services.

“The Greenzone model takes full advantage of Old Mutual’s range of integrated financial services offerings to provide a unique and convenient customer centred experience under one roof.

“Customer centricity is not just another catch phrase for us, rather it is a business philosophy that recognises that our long-term viability is the direct result of how well we listen to our customers and their needs while ensuring that those needs are purposefully built into all our products, services and offerings to the market,” said Mr Mushosho.

He noted that the group’s interest in Chinhoyi stems from diverse economic activities like agriculture, mining and Chinhoyi University student population in the area.

“Our major client base are into farming as Chinhoyi is an agro-based economy. Some however, are into mining affiliated businesses. Of course we have one of the most successful universities right here in Chinhoyi as one of our key customers,” he said.

Chinhoyi branch is the eighth after the same model has already been setup in Bulawayo, Zvishavane, Harare, Masvingo, Chiredzi and the recently commissioned Mutare branch bringing the current number of Greenzones to eight.

The initiative comes at a time when the group celebrated its primary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) and a secondary listing on the ZSE end of June this year. The Herald