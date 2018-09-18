Fading giants seek solace in Chibuku

By Ricky Zililo

Fading giants Highlanders, Caps United and Dynamos have been presented with an opportunity to salvage something from a disastrous season when they shift focus to the country’s premier knockout tournament, the Chibuku Super Cup.

The three sides are out of the championship race, with Dynamos close to the relegation line.

They have been hit by a series of inconsistent performances and will have to shrug off their erratic displays if they are to go past the first round.

The 2018 edition on the Chibuku Super Cup kicks off on Friday.

Highlanders return to Barbourfields to face Yadah in the opening round of the tournament, smarting from a 1-0 defeat to Mutare City Rovers and 2-0 loss to ZPC Kariba.

When they lost to Mutare City, Bosso blamed the combination of a poor playing surface and pathetic officiating at Vhengere Stadium, but shouldered the blame for their uninspiring performance at Nyamhunga Stadium.

Highlanders had their worst first-half performance, only coming out of their slumber in the second half.

Bosso failed to match the power generators with central defender Charlton Siamalonga having a horrific day, as he struggled to deal with bulky ZPC Kariba striker, Francisco Zekumbawire, who took turns to bully the slim Bosso defender with Tawanda Nyamandwe. Highlanders clearly missed defensive midfielder Adrian Silla, who lost his grandmother.

ZPC Kariba midfielders led by Collin Muleya bossed the midfield, winning most duels and even creating scoring opportunities for their forwards, who took turns to miss.

However, Highlanders, whose rebuilding exercise is close to completing a year, will hope to cap the season with a better performance in the Chibuku Super Cup and probably claim the scalp of Yadah to give their followers something to smile about.

Fixtures

Friday: Harare City v Bulawayo City (Rufaro)

Saturday: FC Platinum v Chapungu (Mandava), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Herentals (Baobab), Black Rhinos v Nichrut (National Sports Stadium), Dynamos v Bulawayo Chiefs (Rufaro)

Sunday: Highlanders v Yadah (Barbourfields), Caps United v ZPC Kariba (National Sports Stadium), Triangle United v Shabanie Mine (Gibbo). The Chronicle