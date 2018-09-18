DJ Tira comes to Harare

By Vasco Chaya

Top South African entertainer DJ Tira is headed for the country with a special performance scheduled for Club Sankayi in the capital this Friday.

Real name Mthokozi Khathi, DJ Tira is famous for several house music hits in partnership with a number of South African groups including Big Nuz and Distraction Boyz and also managing controversial South African socialite and dancer Zodwa Wabantu.

Club Sankayi manager Simbarashe Maphosa better known as Godfatha Templeman confirmed the gig.

“We fear the event will be oversubscribed considering that 70 percent of our tables have been booked so far,” Godfatha Templeman said.

In Sankayi, a trendy club owned by businessman and socialite Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure, each table costs $1 000 and can accommodate six patrons. In total, the club has 20 tables.

The Afrotainment record label boss is also known for songs such as Malume, No Rush, Umsindo, Believe In Me and Summer Time among others.

Dj Tira is among the most sought after performers in the region. Both music promoters and fellow musicians scramble for him as everything the Durban House and Gqom music boss touches turns into gold.

The “demand” led him to increase charges for a Dj Tira feature.

“For all artistes/DJs who want Chikichikichaaaaaa on their songs…. the price has gone up! R50k. Verse is R70k. Chorus is R100k. Faka imali uzobona! Uzongithola eAfro!,” wrote Tira on social media.

However, DJ Tira is not the first foreign artiste to perform at the Club Sankayi and he follows the likes of Congolese rhumba musician Fally Ipupa and American performer and stripper Ciamera “Cici Amor” Jemeneza. DailyNews