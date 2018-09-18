Chimedza questions Musona’s snub

Former Zimbabwe international Cephas Chimedza is surprised with the way Belgian coach Hein Vanhaezebrouck appears to be relegating Knowledge Musona to the fringes of the team at RSC Anderlecht.

The Zimbabwe captain was one of the marquee signings for the Belgian giants when the club’s billionaire owner Marc Coucke splashed a fortune to get him from KV Oostende.

Coucke, who previously controlled Oostende, dragged Musona to the Belgian giants when he took over as the owner of the team.

However, Musona has had a slow start to life at RSC Anderlecht and at the weekend, the coach did not include him in the starting XI and kept him on the bench for the battle against Genk.

Chimedza, who is now based in Belgium, wondered how Musona was being kept out of the team.

“He is the best player they have in their team, by far,” said the former Zimbabwe international.

Musona was only brought into the battle in the 64th minute as a replacement for Belgian teammate Pieter Gerkens.

But Anderlecht could not pick, at least, a point on the road after slumping to a 0-1 defeat at the hands of their rivals.

The Belgian giants are on a poor run in which they have failed to win in their last three matches with two losses and a draw.

They have 13 points with four wins, a draw and two defeats and trail leaders Club Brugge by four points.

The club’s coach has been preferring Croatian forward Ivan Santini, who is the current top scorer in the Belgian top-flight league with seven goals.

Landry Dimata, who was born in the DRC in Mbuji-Mayi before gaining Belgian citizenship, has also been a favourite of the coach and has scored five goals in the current campaign.

While Musona was being kept on the bench, Khama Billiat was showing his class as he scored a brace to power Kaizer Chiefs to their first league win in the South African Premiership at the weekend. The Herald