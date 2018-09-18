Ammara faces daunting task

By Vasco Chaya

It’s every musician’s wish to fill-up the giant Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) and songstress Ammara Brown has roped in the services of Nigerian star Mr Eazi to accomplish this task on September 28.

Jah Prayzah, Winky D and gospel diva Shingisai Suluma have all done it before and now all eyes are on Ammara.

But for the high-riding Ammara, the HICC assignment is not as daunting as it seemed.

“The HICC concert is meant to kick-start my maiden tour of Sadc. The tour will see me showcasing in countries such as South Africa, Zambia, Malawi, Botswana, Swaziland, Mozambique, Lesotho and Namibia during this summer season.

“Hence I have decided to start with my own country,” Ammara said.

In Harare, she will share the stage with Mr Eazi, Ex Q, Takura and Tamy Moyo.

The award-winning pop sensation has made history by becoming the most viewed Zimbabwean female artiste with an impressive 7,8 million views collectively.

“I can barely believe I’m the first artiste to spearhead their own Sadc tour — Wooohooo, adventure time!” said Ammara.

Meanwhile, Ammara has collaborated with Mr Eazi on her latest single Svoto.

Ammara first shared the stage with the Nigerian star in Zambia.

Mr Eazi was equally happy to work with Ammara.

“Ammara is an amazing performer and she is about to take centre stage in African music which sparked my interest to work with her. Svoto is a gem, an African ting I hope you vibe with,” said Mr Eazi.

Meanwhile, Mr Eazi is not the first foreign artiste to collaborate with her as she has also collaborated with South Africa’s music superstar Hugh “Bra Hugh” Masekela on a song titled Next Lifetime.

In 2015, the late South African jazz guru — Masekela — praised Ammara following the top-notch act she delivered at Montclair Resort and Casino in Nyanga.

Masekela urged Ammara to maintain the artistic standards saying she has the potential to be the next biggest thing on international market.

“Ammara has talent and she will go places if she maintains the standards. She has the energy and unique stage presence.

“Her choreography is outstanding and I am happy Zimbabwe is producing musicians that can penetrate the international market,” Masekela told local media then. DailyNews