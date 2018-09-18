$122 000 cash stolen from Chinese man

By Nokutenda Chiyangwa

A 30-year-old man appeared in court yesterday for allegedly stealing $122 000 cash from a Chinese man. Forward Kombo appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Rumbidzai Mugwagwa charged with robbery and unlawful possession and wearing camouflage uniform. He was denied bail and remanded to October 1.

Prosecuting, Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa alleged Kombo and three others, who were still on the run, hatched a plan to rob Mr John Bruce Dau.

Kombo and his accomplices dressed up like policemen and armed themselves with pistols. The gang proceeded to Dau’s house along Enterprise Road.

When they arrived, they forced their way in through the door and threatened Dau at gunpoint. They were shown the cabinet that had the money and they took $122 000. The Herald