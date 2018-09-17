Triangle in sweet last-minute victory

By Ricky Zililo

A spectacular 44th minute goal by Trevor Mavhunga secured visiting Triangle United maximum points and pushed Bulawayo Chiefs further into the red zone.

Mavhunga’s beauty, described by Chiefs coach Garthly Chipuka as “a goal from nowhere”, deserved to be captured for the archives.

The midfielder received the ball from a throw-in about four metres after the centre line and when he spotted Chiefs’ goalkeeper David Bizabani off his line, he picked his spot and directed it into the net.

His goal was the highlight of the first half, as both teams failed to create meaningful scoring opportunities, with play concentrated in the midfield.

The win ensured Triangle United completed a league double over Chiefs, who they beat 2-0 in the Lowveld in the reverse fixture.

The goal took the steam from Chiefs, who were hoping to collect maximum points to ease their relegation worries.

Triangle United moved one place up the league table into fourth with 45 points.

Chipuka said his camp was worried by the rate at which Chiefs are dropping points.

“We started off badly and came back a better lot after the break. I think our players’ attitude or approach to the game was wrong. However, we have to get past our problems and fight for our survival,” said Chipuka.

Chiefs had two meaningful scoring chances that fell to striker Stanley Ngala in the 54th and 75th minutes, but the gangly forward fluffed them. The first opportunity came after Farau Matare broke loose on the left side and set through Ngala, who blasted over the bar from close range.

In the 75th minute, an unmarked Ngala failed to direct his header on target off a Moses Majika cross.

Triangle United’s Russell Madamombe was unfortunate not to find his name on the score card with a blistering shot that hit the side net midway through the second half.

Tawurayi Mangwiro, Triangle United coach, was happy with the victory after watching his charges maintaining composure to shut out Chiefs.

“This is a sweet victory for us coming after we dropped two valuable points at home in our last game against Harare City. This wasn’t an easy game as we had to defend resolutely to protect the goal against a fighting Bulawayo Chiefs,” Mangwiro said.

Teams

Bulawayo Chiefs: David Bizabani, Malvin Mkolo, Shadreck Nyahwa, Sikhumbulani Dube, Andrew Tandi, Takunda Muzuva, Sherpard Mhlanga (Farau Matare, 53rd minute), Gracious Muleya, Perfect Chikwende, Moses Majika (Arthur Musiiwa, 84th minute), Stanley Ngala

Triangle United: Ronald Mudimu, Derwin Phiri, Arnold Chiveya, Kudzai Chigwida, Donald Dzvinyai, Trevor Mavhunga, Ralph Kawondera, Collin Dhuwa, Russel Madamombe, Phineas Bamusi (Anelka Chivandire, 75th minute), Lameck Nhamo (Simba Makoni, 82nd minute)

Results

Saturday: FC Platinum 2-0 Herentals, Bulawayo City 1-2 Chicken Inn, ZPC Kariba 2-0 Highlanders, Yadah 1-0 Ngezi Platinum Stars, Caps United 1-1 Shabanie Mine

Yesterday: Chapungu 1-1 Nichrut, Bulawayo Chiefs 0-1 Triangle United, Harare City 1-0 Dynamos, Black Rhinos 7-0 Mutare City Rovers. The Chronicle.