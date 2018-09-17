Tembo admits Pirates wanted the victory more

Supersport United coach Kaitano Tembo conceded Orlando Pirates were the better the side, following their 3-1 loss in the Absa Premiership.

The Tshwane outfit suffered their second defeat of the season after going down 3-1 to the Soweto giants on Saturday night.

“I think we didn’t have a good start, we were second on the ball. They got all the second balls and got the goal but we managed to get back into the game, especially in the second half. We piled the pressure and played with two strikers and two central midfielders,” Tembo told SuperSport TV.

“We created chances, but I think they were a better team. They wanted it more than us.”

Tembo went on to explain why he decided to take off Thuso Phala in the first half.

“In the first half on that side (Paseka) Mako was going forward, (Innocent) Maela was also going forward and Thuso (Phala) was not tracking back. If he could’ve given us something going forward, he lost possession a couple of times so it was just a tactical decision to take him off.”

The Zimbabwean mentor concluded by saying that their combination play did not work out and they could have done better to deal with crosses from Pirates.

“We had two strikers Bradley (Grobler) and James (Keene) could play off each other and also Evans (Rusike) and Fagrie (Lakay) giving us pairs on the sides, especially on second balls.We managed to get behind them a couple of times. We looked like we were back in it after we got the equaliser, but throughout the 90 minutes, we couldn’t deal with the crosses. We could’ve done better defensively in trying to stop crosses,” he said. The Chronicle.