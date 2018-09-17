Prisoner imitates Jah Prayzah

A 33-year-old prisoner at Guruve Prison has become a source of entertainment to other inmates at the reformatory centre through singing Jah Prayzah’s songs.

Pilot Kindom, who is serving a one-year jail term for assaulting his wife, said his stay in prison has changed him.

“One of the things that makes people feel the pain of being in prison is lack of entertainment.

“I am a fan of Jah Prayzah, and I am good at imitating him so I decided to sing for my fellow inmates and I am happy that through that I have managed to have fans here in prison.

“It is most unlikely that Jah Prayzah will ever come to this prison so I believe I have created an opportunity for my inmates who love his music to have a similar experience,” he said.

Apart from having a similar voice to JP’s, Pilot is also a good mbira player and he is looking forward to releasing his album when he leaves prison.

“I believe I am a multitalented musician because I am not only able to sing but I am also a good mbira player and I also compose my songs.

“I have composed songs of my experiences before and during my stay in prison, and the songs will feature in my forthcoming album.

“I have always had a passion for music but I gained more confidence during my stay here in prison,” he said. H-Metro.