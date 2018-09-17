‘My hubby moved on’

Female inmate Monica Hove says her husband has already moved on after her short stay in prison.Hove who was sentenced to 24 months in prison for burning her husband with acid in February says she was told that her husband is already staying with another woman and believes it since the husband doesn’t come to visit.

“I was told he is now staying with another woman and I can’t deny it because he never visits.

“I am so pained because he is the one that caused all this trouble.

“He is the one that brought acid to burn me after a misunderstanding over my money.

“He was first to use acid on me and I got burnt on my hands and thighs and as was trying to defend myself I forced the cup he was holding that contained the acid onto his face.

“His parents are the ones that then forced him to open charges on me and got me arrested.”

She added:

“He took all the property I bought and only returned the bed and kitchen unit which he gave to my mother, the children are also with my mother.

“My mother now has a burden of taking care of my children and yet she is someone who now has to rest.

“I had to tell her that my son who is supposed to be doing grade six can help her with duties since she can’t afford his fees.

“He will continue with his schooling when I am released next year February when I can now take care of them.” H-Metro.