Murder over rape rumour

By Whinsley Masara

A 21 year old man from Tsholotsho allegedly bludgeoned a woman to death with a log after accusing her of spreading rumours that he once raped her.

Witson Ncube of Mpanedziba area under chief Tategulu, allegedly savagely attacked Priscillar Ngwenya (19) of the same village, with a log several times resulting in her death at around 10AM last Wednesday.

Villagers told The Chronicle Ngwenya bled profusely.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Chief Inspector Siphiwe Makonese said the suspect has been arrested and is assisting police with investigations.

“We are investigating a case of murder which occurred in Mpanedziba in Tsholotsho, where a 21-year-old man struck a 19-year-old woman with a log resulting in her death.

“He approached her at her homestead and started questioning her on the stated matter. During the misunderstanding, the suspect dragged the now deceased to a certain homestead within the village to confirm the rumour.

“While on the way the suspect picked up a log and struck her several times on the head.

“She sustained deep cuts on the forehead, back of the head and above the ear on the right side. The now deceased fell to the ground and bled profusely,” she said.

Chief Insp Makonese said a villager, who witnessed the suspect bashing the victim, ran to the scene and found her unconscious.

“He ran back home and prepared a scotch cart which he brought to the scene to collect the now deceased. He ferried her to Mpanedziba clinic but realised along the way that she had died,” she said.

Staff at the clinic made a report and police who attended the scene arrested the suspect.

The body of the deceased was conveyed to Tsholotsho District Hospital awaiting post mortem. The Chronicle.