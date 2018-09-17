Mighty Warriors aim for semis spot

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

A semi-final spot looms for the Mighty Warriors if they can avoid defeat against East African guest nation Uganda in this afternoon’s Cosafa Women’s Championship Group C encounter in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.

The Mighty Warriors are in pole position with six points from their two games, while Uganda are second with four points from one win and a draw.

Uganda go into today’s game knowing that any result other than a win against Zimbabwe will likely spell doom for their campaign.

Only the top sides and best placed runner-up advance to the semis, with winners of Group C setting up a date against Group A winners.

A draw for Zimbabwe will still suffice, as it will take their points’ tally to an unassailable seven points, but coach Sithethelelwe Sibanda will be seeking an outright win to complete a 100 percent group games run, which will be a huge confidence booster for their semi-final clash.

Hosts Banyana Banyana are yet to hit top gear in the tournament, as they have been winning by a single goal margin and were actually lucky to scrap a win against a youthful Botswana in their second game.

Zimbabwe won their maiden and only Cosafa Cup on home soil in 2011 when they beat South Africa 1-0 in the final.

Zambia claimed pole position in Group B after a 1-0 victory over Central African guest nation Cameroon on Saturday.

Lushomo Mweemba scored the only goal of the game with an excellent free-kick, with the match something of a stop-start affair.

Zambia have six points from two games and need just a point in their final game against Mozambique tomorrow to secure top spot and advance to the semi-finals. The Chronicle.