Gang kills panner in mineshaft row

A gang of five illegal gold panners from Shurugwi fatally stabbed a fellow panner with spears, in a fight over gold ore recently.

Tatenda Moyo died on the spot after he was stabbed by Stephen Banga (29), of Chigova Village under Chief Banga, together with his four accomplices who are still at large.

Banga appeared before Shurugwi magistrate Mr Tayengwa Sangster facing one count of murder.

He was not asked to plead and Mr Sangster advised him to apply for bail at the High Court, before remanding him in custody to Friday this week.

Prosecuting, Miss Bertha Bore told the court that on September 6, Banga together with his accomplices, went to North Impali suburb in Shurugwi.

They found Moyo with his syndicate extracting gold ore from a mineshaft. Banga and his friends tried to forcefully gain entry into the mineshaft, but Moyo stopped them, saying he was the owner of the shaft.

This did not go down well with Banga and his crew, who produced two spears and stabbed Moyo several times all over the body.

Moyo bled profusely and died on the spot.

The two spears which were used to commit the heinous murder were found at the scene of the crime.

The matter was reported to Shurugwi Police Station. The Herald.