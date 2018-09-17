Fugitive serial thief caught posing as soldier

By Lisa Mangena

A 32 year old serial thief from Bulawayo who has been on the run for six years was arrested at Nkulumane Police Station while wearing a camouflage uniform and pretending to be a soldier.

Aleck Mnkandla of Cowdray Park was on the police wanted list for breaking into premises and stealing property since 2012.

He pleaded guilty to 10 counts of theft before Western Commonage Magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube last week.

Mnkandla was remanded in custody.

He allegedly stole a 12 volts car battery that belonged to Mr Tillas Gopoza who resides in Harrisvale.

The court heard that Mr Gopoza had parked his car in his yard on August 30 this year and in the morning he realised the car battery had been stolen.

Prosecuting, Mr Nathan Marime told the court that on August 24 this year, Mnkandla and two accomplices who are still at large proceeded to Mr Panashe Mudutedu’s house and stole a Kipor 20 litre generator.

“The generator was enclosed in a cage in Emganwini suburb. The trio jumped into the yard and stole the generator worth $1 400”, he said.

Sometime in 2012, Mnkandla stole an amplifier, five silver pots, two baby bags, two hand bags, a 20 litre container as well as some baby clothes.

The property was worth about $587 and some of it was recovered. The Chronicle.