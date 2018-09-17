Armed robbers nabbed

By Fortunate Gora

Three armed robbers who were targeting pirate tax drivers along the Harare-Chirundu Highway and robbing them of vehicles, goods and money have been arrested.

James Mbizi (32), Luckmore Mubaiwa (31) and Daniel Bhobho (30) were arrested by members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police national traffic section following a tip-off by the public.

The trio has since appeared before Chinhoyi magistrate Mr Amos Mbobo facing three counts of robbery in contravention of Section 126(1) (a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

They were not asked to plead and remanded in custody to today.

Prosecutor Mr Trustmore Mukarati told the court that on August 9, the three hired Norman Gahadza (42) to Buffalo Downs from Karoi saying they wanted to take their ill mother for treatment at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital.

They were charged $35 and along the way they told the driver that their mother had been moved to Tengwe before offering to add another $10.

Along the way Bhobho allegedly asked the driver to stop and immediately Mubaiwa and Mbizi, who were at the back, grabbed him by the neck and handcuffed him.

They stole goods worth $4 100, shoved him into the boot and drove along Pote Road before later tying him to a tree.

The vehicle was later found dumped at a farm in Tengwe 10 days later.

They used the same trick on another taxi driver, Onias Nyamushamba. The Herald.