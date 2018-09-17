Ammara relishes Mr Eazi encounter

Ammara, daughter to the late music legend Andy Brown, has every reason to be ecstatic as her stocks continue to rise with each passing day.

From groundbreaking musical projects and collaborations to international synergies, Ammara is indeed doing wonders and representing the girl child with pride in the music industry.

And the Akiliz singer is set to silence all her doubting Thomases and reward the Ammartians (her fans) with a potentially explosive show alongside Nigerian singer Mr Eazi on September 28 at HICC.

Dubbed Ammartia Ignite, Ammara is billed to share the stage with rappers of the moment ExQ and Takura alongside songbird Tamy.

While all the eyes would be on Mr Eazi as the headlining act, Ammara who has been doing wonders, has been afforded a rare opportunity to prove her mettle.

In an interview with H-Metro, Ammara could not hide her elation after she struck a deal with Mr Eazi for the September 28 show.

“I expect this to be the most memorable performance I’ve ever had. A great one for me and my Ammartians,” she said.

Asked how she clinched the deal with Mr Eazi who doesn’t come cheap, Ammara said:

“I offered him money just like every other artists on the bill.”</pAmmara said the show was important as it exposes the talent that Zimbabwe has even though all the attention would be on Mr Eazi.

“It’s only important so that Zimbabweans see that we are also international acts respected by our peers across many borders.”

Asked how she met and convinced Mr Eazi to come to Zimbabwe, she added:

“Mr Eazi and I met on Twitter. He reached out to me in a tweet and said he wanted to work with me. That was 2016, so it’s been a long time coming.”

Born Oluatosin Oluwole Ajibade, the 27 year-old singer is known for such popular hits as Leg Over, Akwaba, Sample You, London Town and Skin Tight among others.

He describes his music as Banku, a fusion of Ghanaian high life and Nigerian music.

Owing to the demand of the show, Ammara’s handlers said they would not hike tickets prices as has become the norm with other promoters.

“Tickets prices will return to normal as early bird tickets will be sold out,” said Darryn Lee, one of her handlers.

Early bird tickets are going for $15 with the general ticket going for $25.

Fans who prefer classy will have to fork out $75 for the VVIP section. H-Metro.