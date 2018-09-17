42 young Zim leaders sought

The applications for the fellowship opened mid-last week and will close on October 10.

After the deadline, all eligible applications will be reviewed by independent readers.

Following this review, chosen semi-finalists will be interviewed by the United States embassies or consulates in their home countries.

The fellowship will begin in June 2019 in the United States. The Mandela Washington Fellowship is conducted as a merit-based open competition.

The Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African leaders was established in 2014 as the flagship programme for the broader Young African Leaders Initiative.

The fellowship connects young leaders with each other, to resources and to networks that can help them become the leaders in business, government and civil society in the near future. Daily News.