Tswatswa’s two-year-old lucky charm

By Brighton Zhawi

TATENDA TSWATSWA is arguably the hottest talent on Zimbabwe’s basketball scene today.

The 27-year-old point guard was at the heart of Foxes’ fairytale run to the 2017/18 Harare Basketball League title; walking away with a Most Valuable Player crown before shocking all with a surprise move to rivals Harare City Hornets thereafter.

Throughout his championship run with Foxes last season, Tswatswa never lost a single match whenever his two-year-old daughter, Makanaishe, was in attendance; a streak he hopes to continue at his new home with Hornets.

“She is my lucky charm, I guess,” said the City guard. “My beautiful wife, Tatenda, comes a lot, but my daughter comes for the big matches and I make sure I don’t lose. I am yet to lose whenever she is around.” Tswatswa turns 28 on the eve of the start of the 2018/19 Harare Basketball Association on September 22.

The Gweru-born and bred star — who averaged 20,1 points, 3,8 steals, 3,9 assist per game in the first half of last season – says he is ready for the challenges the new season poses.

“It’s going to be another great season, I hope,” said Tswatswa. “Those who love basketball should come in their numbers and support the game. I am going to be playing my best.

“As Hornets we are confident of a great season, I believe we have to focus on being the best in the regional or continental tournaments, because locally we will be on fire.” So what sort of off-season did Tswatswa have?

“I can’t say I really had an off-season because we had a short break as Hornets before we began preparations for a tournament in (the Kingdom of Eswatini).

“Unfortunately we didn’t manage to travel in the end. I continued doing some personal work back home here in Gweru.” It is in that Midlands city that it all started for Tswatswa.

“I grew up a stone’s throw away from Nashville High School where we would play a lot of basketball.

“I benefited a lot by playing with my elder brother and his friends, so rubbing shoulders with bigger and stronger lads made me a tough player,” said the former Thornhill and Midlands Christian College student. If you wonder where some of Tswatswa’s amazing ball handling and sharp shooting comes from, the star can tell you himself.

“I spend a lot of time with my good friend and former MVP Agrippa Masvisvi and I also make sure I shoot at least 500 shots in and outside the key three times a week. “Obviously, I wake up in the wee hours to watch NBA matches and I was and still am a huge Kobe Bryant fan. I like Steph Curry too. I know people will think it all comes easy but there is some effort in the background,” he said.

For big decisions and technical advice, he has a trusted mentor.

“Walter Mabhena is a big role model of mine; I was privileged to play with him when I was in Form Four and he later became my coach. We talk a lot and he helps with big decisions,” said Tswatswa. Sunday Mail.