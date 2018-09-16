Referees killing Zim Football: Antipas

By Fungai Muderere

Chicken Inn coach Joey Antipas says bad officiating is bad for the local game.He made the sentiments soon after his charges suffered a 1-2 home defeat at the hands of CAPS United on Wednesday.

The referee of the afternoon Nkosana Nduna awarded a dubious penalty to Makepekepe which was converted by Joel “Josta” Ngodzo in the sixth minute.

“I don’t want to take away the gloss off the Caps United win but the referee was a circus. Referees come to matches with their agendas. It’s happening everywhere. This is not how football should be played. It’s killing the game and if only they could improve the game will develop,” said Antipas.

Nduna’s decision was questioned by many who were watching the match and it later affected the Gamecocks’ playing rhythm.

On Saturday, Chicken Inn meet relegation candidates Bulawayo City who fell 1-0 to Nichrut.

Bruised Highlanders face ZPC Kariba at Nyamhunga Stadium. Log leaders FC Platinum have a date with newboys Herentals at Mandava Stadium. Ngezi Platinum Stars will invade Rufaro Stadium for a date with Yadah FC.

Caps United lock horns with Shabanie Mine at National Sports Stadium.

On Sunday, Bulawayo Chiefs take on Triangle United at Luveve Stadium while Harare City fight it out against Harare City at Rufaro Stadium.

Fixtures

Saturday

FC Platinum vs Herentals (Mandava Stadium), Bulawayo City vs Chicken Inn (Barbourfields Stadium) ZPC Kariba vs Highlanders ( Nyamhunga Stadium), Yadah FC vs Ngezi Platinum Stars( Rufaro Stadium), Caps United vs Shabanie Mine (National Sports Stadium)

Sunday

Chapungu Vs Nichrut (Ascot Stadium) Bulawayo Chiefs vs Triangle United FC (Luveve Stadium) Harare City FC v Dynamos FC (Rufaro Stadium) Black Rhinos v Mutare City Rovers FC (National Sports Stadium). B-Metro.