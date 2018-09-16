Poo threat……Wife drags ex-cop to court

By Gibson Mhaka

A seemingly unrepentant Bulawayo man once brought to court by his ex-wife for kidnapping and beating her for receiving a phone call from another man in his presence was last week dragged to court.

This time around he threatened to pour his faeces on her vending stall.

Misheck Mahlephu from Nketa 8 was dragged to the Bulawayo Civil Court by Silinganiso Msimanga for the second time while suing him for disturbing her peace.

Msimanga said besides being violent her ex-husband was also abusing their two-year-old child by allegedly giving him beer.

“The respondent (Misheck Mahlephu) is publicly insulting me with vulgar language. He threatened to kill me and pour faeces over the stuff that I sell.

He is also insulting me with my mother’s private parts and he is giving beer to our two-year-old child,” complained Msimanga.

She said her ex-husband also threatened to hire thugs to “deal” with her.

In her initial application, Msimanga claimed Mahlephu was always threatening to kill her saying if he did so he would get away with it since he is a former police officer trained to kill.

When asked to respond to his ex-lover’s allegations Mahlephu admitted saying he did it out of anger.

“We have been in a relationship for three years. Since we have a child together I always buy her groceries. It happened one day that when she came to collect the groceries she received a phone call from another man in my presence.

“As a result I got angry that she was entertaining another man when she was still with me,” said Mahlephu.

His response, however, invited the anger of the then presiding magistrate Sithembile Ncube who lashed out at him saying he doesn’t have the right to assault his ex-lover after she had decided to move on with her life.

“You don’t have the right to assault her (Silinganiso Msimanga) for taking a decision to move on with her life. If she is no longer interested in you why are you forcing her to be with you?

“Leave her alone. So you are now ordered not to be violent towards the applicant or threaten her and visit her at her place of residence or workplace,” ruled the magistrate. B-Metro.