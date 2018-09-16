Health workers, expectant mothers vacate clinic over goblins sexual attack

By Whinsley Masara

HEALTH workers, expecting mothers and some patients have allegedly vacated a clinic in Lupane following sexual attacks by suspected goblins, authorities have confirmed.

Expecting mothers in waiting mother’s shelter raised alarm complaining of having sleepless nights saying they are seriously being sexually abused by the invisible “things”.

Matabeleland North provincial Medical Director, Dr Alfred Muchara confirmed the alleged sexual abuse by goblins at the clinic saying the goblins issue has been in existence since time immemorial. He said the problem is said to have been there for quite some time now although having become too prevalent now.

“Services are still fully offered at the clinic although our nursing staff vacated the clinic because of these social problems. We have however, engaged local leadership to deal with the case so that nurses stay peacefully.

“This time a lot of reports have been forwarded by both patients, particularly expecting mothers, who come and stay at the clinic for a while waiting to deliver and staff members who live in the clinic,” he said.

Dr Muchara said the expecting mothers complain much with health workers and said they couldn’t stay there anymore.

“In consideration of the expecting mothers, we felt it was riskier for them to go back to their homes, hence, our decision to rather transfer them to St Luke’s Mission Hospital for their own protection. They will be accommodated there until the case at the clinic has been resolved.”

Meanwhile, Dlakapiya Primary School in Tsholotsho District failed to open as teachers fled from the school following attacks, mostly sexual, by suspected goblins. It is understood that the suspected goblins were attacking both female and male teachers.

Matabeleland North Provincial Education Director Mr Jabulani Mpofu said the school had not opened on opening week due to alleged goblin attacks which saw teachers returning to their homes after having arrived at the school on Sunday ahead of schools opening.

According to sources in the area, teachers reportedly would hear strange knocks on their doors, banging of tables as well as footsteps including on roofs with no one in sight. Villagers are in the meantime, putting up in the teachers’ cottages, guarding them from the mystery while they seek sangomas or prophets to clean the school. Sunday News.