Harare man dies on his way to pay lobola

By Daniel Chigunwe

A Harare man, Tatenda Muchemwa (27), his wife and two relatives, tragically died while he was on his way to pay lobola in Guruve yesterday.

The four were part of a 10-member family delegation that was travelling in a Toyota Wish vehicle which veered off the road at the 49-kilometre peg and rolled three times.

Tatenda and his wife, Edina Ndaradzi (25), died on the spot.

Tawanda Muchemwa, a family spokesperson who survived the accident, yesterday told The Sunday Mail that two family members later died.

Catherine Marufu (36) died upon arrival at Mvurwi District Hospital while Lawrence Marufu (33) died on his way to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

“We were coming from Dzivarasekwa accompanying my elder brother to his in-laws for lobola payment. We were travelling at a safe speed but unfortunately, the driver lost control and the vehicle veered off the road and rolled three times, killing my brother and wife on the spot.

“My sister, Catherine, also died, while my brother’s child lost both legs and one hand in the accident. We are still to come to terms with this tragedy. “Out of the 10 family members who were on board, only my other sister and I sustained minor injuries,” said Tawanda.

Acting Mashonaland Central provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Petros Masikati confirmed the accident but said he could only comment later in the evening after gathering the details. The Sunday Mail