Eliud Kipchoge sets new marathon world record in Berlin

Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge smashed the marathon world record by clocking a time of two hours one minute 39 seconds in Berlin.

The 33-year-old took nearly one minute 20 seconds off the previous best, which was set by compatriot Dennis Kimetto when he ran 2:02:57 in Berlin in 2014.

“I lack words to describe this day,” said Kipchoge. “I am really grateful, happy to smash the world record.”

The women’s race was won by Gladys Cherono of Kenya in 2:18:11.

Kipchoge won the London Marathon for a third time earlier this year and is the Olympic champion over the distance.

“It was hard,” he said. “I ran my own race, I trusted my trainers, my programme and my coach. That’s what pushed me in the last kilometres.”

In 2017, Kipchoge missed out on becoming the first athlete to run under two hours for the marathon by 26 seconds.

The Kenyan clocked 2:00:25 but because pacemakers who could swap in and out of the run were used, the time was not recognised as a world record. BBC.