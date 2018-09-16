SportsNews

Eliud Kipchoge sets new marathon world record in Berlin

0 0

Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge smashed the marathon world record by clocking a time of two hours one minute 39 seconds in Berlin.

Eliud Kipchoge and Vivian Cheruiyot pose with their trophies, following their first-place results
Eliud Kipchoge and Vivian Cheruiyot pose with their trophies, following their first-place results

The 33-year-old took nearly one minute 20 seconds off the previous best, which was set by compatriot Dennis Kimetto when he ran 2:02:57 in Berlin in 2014.

“I lack words to describe this day,” said Kipchoge. “I am really grateful, happy to smash the world record.”

The women’s race was won by Gladys Cherono of Kenya in 2:18:11.

Related Articles

Top Kenyan athlete killed in car crash

364 0

London Marathon: Kenyans Kipchoge and Cheruiyot celebrate…

10,132 0

Interview with olympic sprinter Brian Dzingai

254 0

Former Zim sprint champion jailed in US

94 0

Kipchoge won the London Marathon for a third time earlier this year and is the Olympic champion over the distance.

“It was hard,” he said. “I ran my own race, I trusted my trainers, my programme and my coach. That’s what pushed me in the last kilometres.”

In 2017, Kipchoge missed out on becoming the first athlete to run under two hours for the marathon by 26 seconds.

The Kenyan clocked 2:00:25 but because pacemakers who could swap in and out of the run were used, the time was not recognised as a world record. BBC.

You might also like More from author