Dismissed Miss Zim contestant cries foul

They hated us! One of the two models booted out of the Miss World Zimbabwe camp a fortnight ago claims they were dismissed because of personal clashes with officials and not of breaking the rules.

“Rumbidzai and I didn’t make it to the gym that day and because Rumbi had a heated disagreement with the co-ordinator of the camp, they sent us packing simply because of that small mistake,” said Beverly Manyarara.

Interestingly by saying “mistake” Manyarara admits somewhat to a violation. She added that she was caught in the cross fire.

“I was unfortunate that day because I was walking with Rumbidzai,” she added.

Miss World Zimbabwe administrator Christine Matambo said the organisation was strictly professional and had no prior contact with the two girls before the pageant.

“Why would we have personal issues with these girls? We don’t even know them outside the pageant. It makes no sense to dismiss anyone on other grounds apart from rules and regulations of the pageant,” she said.

Tendai Chiwara, the spokesperson of Miss World Zimbabwe said the two models simply broke the rules.

“Rules are rules; they all (models) agreed to the terms and conditions of the pageant and they have to live and abide as per our expectations so whether it was one mistake or two it doesn’t matter, they signed the agreement and they had to live by it,” said Chiwara .

Efforts to get a comment from Rumbidzai were fruitless as her phone went unanswered.

The pageant was eventually won by 21-year-old beauty, Belinda Potts from Masvingo with her first princess being Patricia Muchenje while Kuziwakwashe Mujakachi scooped both the People’s Choice award and second princess title.

Belinda Potts will be representing the country at the 68th edition of Miss World 2018 scheduled for 8 December in Sanya, China. B-Metro.