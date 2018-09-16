Caps boss thanks ex-DeMbare man

By Veronica Gwaze

CAPS UNITED coach Lloyd Chitembwe heaped praise on former Dynamos player Wisdom Mutasa, despite his boys failing to beat relegation-threatened Shabanie Mine at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.

Mutasa was not on the score sheet, but he put up one of his best performances for Caps United to date as the Green Machine came from behind to settle for a draw.

Makepekepe have not beaten Shabanie Mine in four years.

Shabanie drew first blood in the 12th minute when former Caps United player Amon Kambanje scored from close range.

Feeling the pressure, Caps upped the tempo and responded in the 19th minute through Joel Ngodzo.

Chitembwe’s special words, though, were reserved for Mutasa.

“I am sure Wisdom has a bright future ahead of him,”said Chitembwe. “He has a bright, bright future at Caps United. Credit should go to Wisdom; he is taking advice and I am very happy for him.

“He just needs to stay humble as he has been, especially in the last few games,” said the Makepekepe gaffer.

Chitembwe bemoaned the early setback.

“We conceded a goal that we could have easily avoided, that was failure to obviously apply some basic individual tactical principles …we ended up being desperate, we were rushing a little bit in the final third because for you to play catch-up is very difficult. But for (Shabanie), they were content.”

Makepekepe remain fourth on the log with 43 points, seven behind third-placed Chicken Inn who beat Bulawayo City 2-1 at Barbourfields yesterday.

Shabanie Mine remain second from bottom with 17 points from 26 matches, and coach Alexio Sigion was pleased with the point away from home.

“I am very impressed with the guys, they showed maximum character. We still have hopes of surviving, there are still a number of games coming,” said Sigion.

Teams:

Caps United: P Chigumba, M Ncube, C Munzabwa, S Mukatuka, M Mwanjale, C Kapamha, V Musarurwa, J Ngodzo, T Chiunye (M Katsvairo, 46’), D Mukandi (B Muzondiwa, 11’) , W Mutasa

Shabanie Mine: B Temera, L Manyande, D Taderera, N Mpofu, B Mukundu, P Shoko, M Murimi, F Muza (J Sibanda, 90’), A Kambanje (B Pakamisa, 54’ ), N Papius (C Nyamvundu, 87’), P Siziba. Sunday Mail.