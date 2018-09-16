Byo City nears exit

BOTTOM placed Bulawayo City were left staring at the Premiership exit door after they succumbed to their eighth consecutive defeat at Barbourfields yesterday.

They have changed coaches twice this season, first bringing in Amin Soma Phiri to replace Darlington Dodo in May before appointing former Warriors right back Bekithemba Ndlovu early August.

However, there are no improvements at Bulawayo City.

The Municipal side were 0-1 down after 18 minutes when Nicole Mutatiwa pounced on a rebound after Kelvin Nyoni had punched away Innocent Mucheneka’s goal bound shot.

Second half substitute Darryl Nyandoro killed the game as a contest five minutes from time when he headed home a Wellington Kamudyariwa corner kick.

Kamudyariwa also came on in the second half, replacing the ageless Clemence Matawu in the 65th minute.

Goal poacher Toto Banda pulled one back for Bulawayo City in optional time but that was not enough to save City who slumped to their 20th defeat of the season.

Bulawayo City remained rooted at the bottom with 15 points from 27 games, going into the last seven rounds of the 2018 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

They have not won in the last 10 games in a woeful period in which they managed a single point against Harare City on July 14.

Their last win came against Mutare City, whom they edged 1-0 in Bulawayo on June 16.

Chicken Inn maintained their grip on third position as they moved to 50 points, seven ahead of fourth placed Caps United who drew 1-1 with Shabanie Mine at the National Sports yesterday.

Teams

Bulawayo City: K. Nyoni, T. Banda, T. January, T. Ndlovu (D. Mhindirira 46), N. Ncube (A. Ncube 65), N. Ndlovu, B. Phiri, I. Kutsanzira (L. Nyathi 46), C. Ncube, T. Tavengwa

Chicken Inn: S. Mafukidze, B. Nyahunzvi, G. Majika (N. Muchadeyi 90), M. Jackson, J. Nyabinde, O. Chirinda, I. Mucheneka, N. Mutatiwa (D. Nyandoro 75), C. Matawu (W. Kamudyariwa 65), L. Sithole. Sunday Mail.