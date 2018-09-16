Bosso electrocuted

By Dennis Kagonye

MADINDA NDLOVU admitted he lost to a well drilled side after Highlanders fell to ZPC Kariba at Nyamhunga yesterday.

Bosso went into this match hoping to bounce back from a shock midweek defeat at Mutare City but the Bulawayo giants were down as early as the 17th minute after veteran striker Tawanda Nyamandwe sliced home a free kick by Munayaradzi Kunyarimwe.

Substitute Borniface Zuberi made it 2-0 for the hosts in the 55th minute and the electricians hung on until the final whistle.

It was Bosso’s second defeat on the trot and Ndlovu admitted he lost to a better side. “We lost to a better team, ZPC Kariba were hungrier and they deserved to win,” Ndlovu said.

“We have to regroup, we have lost six points in a row and it’s not good. Both teams played midweek, we played under the same conditions so there are no excuses.” ZPC Kariba moved into eighth position while Highlanders remained sixth with 39 points.

Kauya Katuruturu coach Godfrey Tamirepi showered praises on his charges who swiftly bounced back from a 0-1 midweek lost at Ngezi Platinum Stars. “It was good to bounce back,” Tamirepi said.

“The early goal unsettled the visitors, we managed to maintain the momentum until the sucker punch which was enough to get us the three points. “We have to win against Mutare City in our next match,” added Tamirepi.

Teams

ZPC Kariba: T. Mawaya, B. Mutukure, M. Kunyarimwe, I. Nekati, S. Appiah, C. Muleya, D. Chakupe (S. Gorogodyo 74), M. Demera, T. Nyamandwe, F. Zekumbawire (B. Zuberi 55), T. Chamboko

Highlanders: A. Sibanda, C. Siyamalonga (V. Moyo 75), H. Moyo, M. Phiri, B. Banda, B. Musaka, P. Muduhwa, T. Sibanda, G. Nyoni, D. Khumalo (N. Sianchali 53), N. Makumbe (B. Ncube 61). Sunday Mail.