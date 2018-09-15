Zesa offers whistleblowers rewards

By Kudzai Chikiwa

ZESA invited whistleblowers to volunteer information that could lead to the arrest of culprits behind the vandalism and theft of electricity infrastructure.

In a statement, Zesa said the initiative was a strategy to curb damage and vandalism of electricity infrastructure.

The initiative is aimed at curbing the theft of copper cables among other installations.

The power utility offered whistleblowers a reward for exposing the criminals and having their cases proven.

“ZETDC is pursuing various strategies that include patrols, special operations in liaison with other security agents and awareness campaigns to contain the menace from further damaging and interfering with electricity networks.

“The power utility is appealing for community participation in the protection of electricity infrastructure in the interest of efficient service delivery,” said the power utility.

Zesa said theft and vandalism of electrical infrastructure has resulted in increased faults leading to frequent and long power outages.

Residents in a number of suburbs in Bulawayo and other areas have been subjected to power outages because of thefts targeting Zesa infrastructure.

The power utility said due to the theft and vandalism of electricity infrastructure leading to black outs, some members of the community have assumed that Zesa has introduced load shedding.

“Load shedding was eradicated in December 2015 and the country has enough electricity infrastructure in the interest of efficient service delivery,” Zesa said.

The police have also warned those behind the theft and vandalism of electricity infrastructure that the long arm of the law will catch up with them. The Chronicle.