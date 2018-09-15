Poor finishing worries Ndiraya

By Godknows Matarutse

Despite reducing the gap on Castle Lager Premiership log leaders FC Platinum to just two points, Ngezi Platinum Stars coach Tonderai Ndiraya is still a concerned man.

The Mhondoro-Ngezi-based platinum miners are now on 57 points while FC Platinum are on 59 with only eight games before the season comes to an end.

And as the season approaches the final stretch, Ndiraya is not happy with the amount of chances his team is failing to put away especially after outplaying their opponents.

In mid-week, Madamburo had to hang on for a slender 1-0 win over ZPC Kariba at Baobab Stadium courtesy of defender Keith Murera’s first half headed goal.

With his team set to visit Rufaro Stadium to face relegation-threatened Yadah FC, the Ngezi Platinum coach is hoping for a better conversion rate from his players.

“We want consistency in the team and of course, lately we have been doing okay but I feel there are times when we just let it go when we are supposed to be solid at the back and take our chances and that’s what is worrying me,” Ndiraya said.

“Even against ZPC Kariba, we had so many chances in the first half to put the game beyond Kariba’s reach but we did not put our chances away and that’s a worrying factor.

“We need to keep on working with our strikers so that we can take the chances that come our way.”

Despite this lack of precision in the final third, Ndiraya is, however, pleased his side continues to grind results at this crucial stage of the season.

“No matter how we play, it does not matter at this time of the season. Yes, of course, you want to play well, entertain fans, play good football but I guess this time of the season is about concentrating on getting maximum points,” he said.

“Yes, we have reduced the gap with log leaders and we take that but there are still a lot of matches to be played.

“We still have 24 points to play for and that’s still a long way to go and like I said before there are going to be a lot of twists and turns.

“You find FC Platinum have dropped points away, we are also going away in our next match and we just have to make sure that we go there and fight for points.

“It’s not going to be easy for us but I guess the boys are really doing fine and I hope they continue like that.” Daily News