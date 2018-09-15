Muridzo revisits home

By Tonderai Zvimba

HOME sweet home!They say home is where the heart is and contemporary musician Andy Muridzo retraced his steps back to Bulawayo when he performed at the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Charity Dinner held at a city hotel last weekend.

In an interview with Chronicle Showbiz, Muridzo revealed that he was born and bred in Bulawayo but left home at a very tender age to go to Harare.

‘‘Bulawayo is my home, I grew up in Sizinda and I left home when I was very young to go to Harare,’’ he said.

Muridzo said he felt honoured by the welcome and praises he got from some of the fans present at the ZDF event. The fans were singing and dancing along as he rocked the stage.

‘‘I’m honoured by the warmth and welcome I received from my home town. The fans made me feel at home again, I loved the way they sang and danced to my songs,’’ he said.

Muridzo said he wanted to teach people about trust, emphasising that one cannot trust or please everyone because the person who smiles at you might some day stab you in the back.

This is the second time Muridzo has graced Bulawayo. Earlier this year he came to the city to launch his killer album Munondo at a local club.

Often people have always seen him as Jah Prayzah’s copycat considering that the two have similarities when it comes to their music style.

However, Muridzo and Jah Prayzah had a fall out with the former out to prove that he can be better than his mentor.

Muridzo expects to be back in the city for yet another performance for his Bulawayo fans.

‘‘I expect to be back in Bulawayo later this year to do one or two shows; hopefully the fans will show much love as they did for me in the previous shows,’’ he said. The Chronicle.