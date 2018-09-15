Mighty Warriors in Cosafa semis

THE Mighty Warriors all but sealed their place in semi-finals of the COSAFA Championships yesterday when they made light work of Swaziland, now known as Eswathini, at Wolfson stadium in Port Elizabeth.

The Zimbabwe senior women soccer team, now with six points following a 1-0 victory over Namibia on Thursday, are top in Group C.

Herentals forward Susan Nyama got the opener in the 28th minute via a beautiful header.

Substitute Black Rhinos Queens midfielder Felistas Muzongondi doubled the Mighty Warriors lead in the 58th minute.

Then Marjoury Nyaumwe, who scored the solitary goal on Thursday, killed the match as a contest in the 61st minute.

The evergreen Black Rhinos midfielder, Nyaumwe, a veteran of many battles, was voted the outstanding player of the match.

Zimbabwe: Lindiwe Magwede, Lynette Mutokuto (Maudy Mafuruse 81th minute), Danai Bhobho, Nyoni Nobuhle Majika, Emmaculate Msipa, Sheila Makoto, Berita Kabwe (F. Muzongondi 46th minute), Marjoury Nyaumwe, Susan Nyama, Mavis Chirandu. The Herald.