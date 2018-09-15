JSC starts hunt for PG to replace Goba

By Nqobile Tshili

THE Judicial Service Commission has started the process of recruiting a substantive Prosecutor-General to replace Advocate Ray Goba who resigned last month.

Adv Goba stepped down after he was suspended pending an investigation into his fitness for office.

In a statement yesterday, the JSC said individuals aspiring to take over the Prosecutor General job should be 40 years of age and qualify to be a Supreme Court judge.

The commission urged members of the public to nominate suitable candidates.

“The JSC announces that a vacancy of Prosecutor-General of the Republic of Zimbabwe has arisen. It is necessary to appoint a Prosecutor General for the Republic of Zimbabwe. In terms of section 259 (3) as read with section 180 (2) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, members of the public are hereby invited to nominate suitably qualified persons to fill the above position,” read the statement.

“Section 178 of the Constitution provides that: A person is qualified for appointment as a judge of the Supreme Court if he or she is a Zimbabwean citizen and at least 40 years old and, in addition is or has been a judge of a court with unlimited jurisdiction in civil or criminal matters in a country in which the common law is Roman-Dutch and English is an official recognised language; or (b) for at least 10 years, whether continuously or not, he or she has been qualified to practise as a legal practitioner.”

“To be appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court a person must be a fit and proper person to hold office as a judge,” read the statement.

The JSC said members of the public intending to nominate individuals for the post should obtain nomination forms at the JSC secretariat in Harare or Provincial Magistrate offices in the Capital, Bulawayo, Gweru, Gwanda, Masvingo, Mutare, Bindura and Chinhoyi.