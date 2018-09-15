Bereaved Silla out…Tshilamoya hard pressed for win

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

WOUNDED Highlanders will troop into Nyamhunga Stadium in Kariba this afternoon without their hardworking midfielder Adrian Silla who lost his grandmother on Thursday.

A vital cog in the Bosso’s engine room that has youngsters, the 22-year-old Silla had to abandon camp in Harare and rush back to Bulawayo due to the bereavement.

“As we got into the bus to head back to camp we received very sad news. Adrian Silla’s grandmother has passed away back home in Bulawayo. Needless to say, Silla is in pieces. He’s lost the person who practically raised (him),” club chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube wrote on the team’s official Twitter account.

Highlanders did not return home after their 0-1 loss to Mutare City at a “bushy” Vhengere Stadium in Rusape on Wednesday but drove to Harare to set up temporary base to prepare for the clash against ZPC Kariba.