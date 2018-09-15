All set for Oskid Productions’ double mission

By Leonard Ncube

HARARE-based Oskid Productions invade Victoria Falls for a double mission which includes a show tonight and recording sessions for local artistes.

In an interview, Lovemore Nyoni, better known as DJ Lavaz, said the show would be at Comfort Pub and Grill in Victoria Falls tonight.

This will be followed by recording sessions which will obviously give a lifeline to Victoria Falls artistes who may have been struggling to travel to Harare to record their music. DJ Lavaz said this is meant to promote other artistes outside Harare.

“As Oskid Productions, popularly known as Oskid Family, we will be at Comfort Pub and Grill on Saturday. We shall use the platform to record artistes from Vic Falls, Bulawayo and even Gweru if there are any, from Sunday to Tuesday. He said recordings will be done at Breeze FM, a local radio station’s studios.

“We have come to Victoria Falls to give local artistes, including those from Bulawayo, an opportunity to record without having to go to Harare.

“While the recording is not for free, the advantage is that some artistes in Bulawayo and Victoria Falls want to record with us but have no money to travel to Harare and pay for their accommodation,” DJ Lavaz said.

He said the number of days the recording sessions will take will depend on the number of people.

By yesterday three artistes had registered. This is the first official out of Harare recording by Oskid Productions.

Oskid Productions are making their third visit for a show in Victoria Falls after last year’s shows in October and November.

Sharing the stage will be DJ Lavaz, DJ GFresh, Dave Harry and Xiddo – a Gweru-based artist. The Chronicle.