Alarm bells at DeMbare

By Eddie Chikamhi

ALARM bells are beginning to ring louder in the Dynamos camp as pressure keeps piling on coach Lloyd Mutasa and his charges to find a formula to turn around their poor fortunes.

The Harare giants, who have endured one of their worst seasons in their 55-year history, have a tricky tie against Harare City at Rufaro tomorrow.

CAPS United will be looking to continue on their revival path when they host Shabanie Mine at the National Sports Stadium this afternoon.

The Glamour Boys are only three points above the relegation cut-off point with nine games remaining in the season.

“Obviously we are worried about where we are because we wouldn’t to want to be there if everything is normal,’’ said Mutasa.

“But as a coach you have to live with what is there and then you try to lift the team up. This is what we have to do.’’

While they expect to welcome back skipper Ocean Mushure in the fold, DeMbare have been dealt a heavy blow with the suspension of one Peace Makaha.

Team manager Richard Chihoro said they were still hoping for a strong finish.

“I think we are not playing badly. Our only problem is that we haven’t been scoring goals. That is the major challenge and we are working hard to address that.

“Otherwise, it is common in football to have such bad spells. But, like I said, we need to get out of that as soon as we can. So it’s all systems go against Harare City.

“We want the points. Our aim now is to push for a better position and also to do well in the Chibuku Super Cup which we hope to win,” said Chihoro.

Log leaders FC Platinum host newboys Herentals at Mandava.

The champions need to bounce back from the midweek disappointment after they dropped crucial points in the 1-1 draw against Black Rhinos.

Fixtures

Today: FC Platinum v Herentals (Mandava), Bulawayo City v Chicken Inn (Barbourfields), ZPC Kariba v Highlanders (Nyamhunga), Yadah v Ngezi Platinum (Rufaro), CAPS United v Shabanie Mine (NSS)

Tomorrow: Chapungu v Nichrut (Ascot), Bulawayo Chiefs v Triangle (Luveve), Harare City v Dynamos (Rufaro), Black Rhinos v Mutare City (NSS). The Herald.