6 yrs of sisterhood… Nobuntu’s unity on and off stage

By Bongani Ndlovu

IT’S been six years since the formation of globe-trotting award winning all female imbube group, Nobuntu and as the adage goes, like fine wine, the group has gotten better with age.

The five-member group comprising Duduzile Sibanda-Mothobe, Joyline Sibanda, Zanele Manhenga (sister to Dudu Manhenga), Thandeka Moyo and Heather Dube has managed to defy all musical odds by holding fort in a male dominated field.

Although from varying backgrounds and upbringings, the ladies have become more like sisters over the years.

Nobuntu are preparing for a 16-state tour of America next month and were rehearsing at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo when Saturday Leisure spoke to them.

They revealed that they have been more in sync on stage than ever and attributed this to the fact that the group has grown to love each other off the stage.

“We are more in sync with each other as a group. We sound like one voice comprising different voices when we are on stage,” said Dudu, the leader of the group.

“We are not just five people who come together for work. We are now more of a family and we know each and everyone’s characteristics, struggles, fears, what they love and the like. I think that what makes us so in harmony on stage because we’re in harmony off the stage.”

Nobuntu to them is now more like a sisterhood and as with any “family”, there have been differences, misunderstandings and fights and each of them knows how to deal with the other.