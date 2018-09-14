UZ graduation postponed

The University of Zimbabwe (UZ) has deferred a graduation ceremony that was set for today owing to an outbreak of cholera which has claimed 25 lives and left several people hospitalised mostly in Glen View and Budiriro high density suburbs in Harare.

In a statement yesterday, UZ Acting Vice Chancellor Professor Paul Mapfumo said the postponement was purely on health grounds.

Prof Mapfumo said a new date would be announced in due course.

“The University of Zimbabwe Acting Vice chancellor, Professor Paul Mapfumo, regrets to inform graduands, their families and the nation at large that the 2018 University of Zimbabwe graduation ceremony that had been planned for tomorrow, Friday 14 September 2018, has been deferred to a date to be advised. We apologise to all our graduands and their guests and the various partners and sponsors who had so far generously contributed towards preparations for the event,” said Prof Mapfumo.

“While the deferment is purely on health grounds, beyond the control of the university. The institution, however, has had no reported case of cholera and is currently deemed safe.”

According to statistics released yesterday by the Ministry of Health and Child Care, at least 25 people have died owing to cholera pandemic, while 3 766 cases had been recorded.

Government has since provided $1 million to Harare City Council to repair or upgrade collapsed sewer systems in most high-density areas.

The city itself, which has an open budget towards the programme, has also deployed teams from other areas to assist in western suburbs.

The city has halted water disconnections to ensure residents have continuous water supplies in the wake of the cholera outbreak.

Government has declared the cholera outbreak in Harare a state of emergency as numbers of people dying or falling sick from the bacterial infection continue rising. The Herald