Sniper Storm hauls pregnant girlfriend to court

Chirisa’s girlfriend Paidamoyo Mpompoma, 25, appeared before Harare magistrate Nyasha Vitorini on Saturday charged with theft and malicious damage to property.

She was released on bail and ordered not to return to Chirisa’s residence where she had moved into as part of conditions.

Mpompoma was also ordered not to interfere with the father of her unborn child and any other witnesses in the matter.

Prosecutor Devoted Nyagano who appeared together with Talkmore Muganhiri alleged that on August 23, Mpompoma eloped to the father-of-three claiming that she was pregnant with his child and wanted to stay with him.

The court heard that Chirisa allowed the woman into his house and told her that she would be using a spare bedroom until they “resolve” the matter and find an amicable way forward.

On August 27, Chirisa left for a show in South Africa and left doors to his bedroom where he kept food and alcohol locked.

It was alleged that Chirisa returned home on September 6 and discovered that Mpompoma had used a knife to break into the bedroom and stole 12 bottles of liquor worth $350, spare keys of his Ex-Trail car and registration book.

The value of the damaged door is $60 and $300 worth of alcohol was recovered.

Mpompoma was reported to the police and subsequently arrested. Daily News.