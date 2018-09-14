Pair steals chickens ‘to get birth certificates’

By Lisa Mangena

TWO men from Bulawayo have been fined for stealing nine live chickens so that they could sell the birds and attain birth certificates and national identity cards.

James Mguni (40) and Njabulo Nkomo (30) stole nine chickens in Gwabalanda suburb and proceeded to Old Magwegwe suburb where they slaughtered the birds and left them with their friend Bongani Moyo.

The duo pleaded guilty to charges of stock theft before Western Commonage Magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube.

They were each ordered to pay a fine of $100 or spend 90 days in prison.

The two told the court that they have never had any identity documents and needed about $30 each to get them.

Nkomo said he was having difficulties getting a job because he did not have a birth certificate and an ID and stole the chickens out of desperation to secure the documents.

Mguni said his grandparents helped his son to get identity documents by pretending to be his (son’s) parents. The Chronicle.