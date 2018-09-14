Manyowa, Mai Suluma collaboration out today

By Vongai Mbara

Award-winning gospel singers Janet Manyowa and Shingisai Suluma will today drop their latest single titled “Muchengeti”. Speaking in an interview, Manyowa who is also a fan of Suluma said she knew she had to work with her the moment she wrote the song.

“It was a divine appointment. I had been in touch with Mai Suluma having requested to sing her song for one of my events last year. From there on, we spoke on a regular basis and eventually when I wrote the song ‘Muchengeti’, I felt she was just the right person to feature on it,” said Manyowa.

Manyowa said the song was inspired by Psalms 121:5-6, a verse that talks about God’s protection.

“It says the Lord is your keeper; the Lord is your shade on your right hand. The sun shall not strike you by day, nor the moon by night. The message of the song is that we should always rely on God in our daily Christian walk, remembering that he never sleeps, he never slumbers and he cares for us. We hope the song will not only be received well, but will minister to the lives of people,” she said.

Manyowa had nothing but good words to say about Suluma whom she described as an amazing songwriter.

“Working with her was an amazing experience. She is a great songwriter and musician. Working with her was a humbling experience, so much fun and eye opening. We learnt a lot from her through this collaboration. I have so much respect for her,” she said.

The songbird added that she will be dropping new song before the year ends.

“There are many more other things to look forward to before the year ends. There are many more surprises so do watch the space,” said Manyowa. The Herald