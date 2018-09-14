Lifeless, hopeless, clueless DeMbare

By Tadious Manyepo

NOT even Kingston Nkhatha’s debut, and the return of head coach Lloyd Mutasa from national duty, could breathe life into the faltering Glamour Boys who staggered to a draw in this dull Castle Lager Premiership match at Rufaro yesterday.

Barely five days after suffering a humiliating 0-3 defeat, at the hands of their biggest rivals Highlanders at Barbourfields, where assistant coach Joseph “Shabba” Takaringofa stood in for Mutasa, DeMbare again turned on a lifeless show.

They hardly managed a decent shot on target in the entire match.

Nkhatha, who was making his debut for the Glamour Boys after getting his Reverse International Clearance, spent the whole afternoon detached from action.

And, towards the end of the match, some boos started to ring from some of the fans.

Dynamos who remained 12th on the log with 30 points, just three off the drop zone, had Lady Luck to thank as Chapungu’s genuine calls for a penalty in the opening 10 minutes of the game, after a handball inside the box, were waved away by referee, Ruzive Ruzive.

Still, the visitors’ veteran striker Philip Marufu should have sealed the points for Rodwell Dhlakama’s men but his firm header crashed against the crossbar.

Chapungu remained a point and a rung behind Dynamos after yesterday’s result but relegation bells continue to ring for both sides.

Denver Mukamba showed flashes of life but this DeMbare side is as ordinary as they come and, even if the great Lionel Messi was playing for them, it’s likely he would struggle to make an impact.

There was a chance for Kuda Kumwala right on the stroke of half-time but he fluffed it with only the goalkeeper to beat.

“I think we take the point given the circumstances but, as a coach, I would have wanted to bag the three points, especially considering we were coming from a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Highlanders,” said Mutasa.

“The team lacked the much-needed cohesion and accuracy in front of goal. We ended up dropping points because we didn’t execute our game plan well.

“It’s always the norm for teams like Chapungu to come here and try to frustrate us as they would be going out for a point away from home, we knew that before the match and we needed to score an early goal.

“But, we couldn’t do that and they grew in confidence, frustrated us and got what they wanted.

“In terms of defence, we were better and that’s a positive development considering how we conceded in the last match.’’

Peace Makaha’s injury also robbed them of thrust down the channels.

“We didn’t have Ocean Mushure and we had deployed Peace (Makaha) but, unfortunately, he got injured and we were forced to improvise again,’’ said Mutasa.

‘’That also forced us to change our game plan and it affected the rhythm.’’

Dhlakama hailed his men for the point although he felt they should have won the match.

“I think it was a difficult match for us, my boys were a little bit tired but I am happy with the point picked away from home,” said Dhlakama.

“We outplayed them and should have won the game given that we are the ones who kept on pressing and had several shots on target.

“Dynamos failed to have even a single shot on target whilst we had plenty. We should have scored but such is football.’’

Teams

Dynamos: S Chinani, P Dube, P Makaha (G Mukambi 37th min) , M Machazane, J Marufu, J Tigere, G Saunyama, D Mukamba, B Amidu (Q Kangadzi 62nd min) , K Kumwala (P Mutasa 79th min) , K Nkhatha

Chapungu: T Shumba, E Chitauro, H Mugoniwa, C Kwaramba, B Mbavarira, M Moenda, I Nyoni (X Ncube 74th min) J Jam, A Tavarwisa (P Marufu 57th min), C Rupiya, R Manuvire (M Mavuto 63rd min).The Chronicle.