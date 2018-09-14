Kaitano wary of Pirates backlash

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo has downplayed Orlando Pirates’ recent struggles and feels they are no longer under pressure ahead of this weekend’s fixture. Matsatsantsa will be visiting the Orlando Stadium for a second time this season — this time on a mission to stretch their three-match winning streak in the Absa Premiership.

The last meeting saw the Buccaneers exit the MTN8 quarter-finals after playing to a 2-2 draw, but failing to hold their nerve in a penalty shoot-out.

Since then, Pirates have suffered two defeats and eventually managed a second victory in their fifth league outing away to Black Leopards prior to the international break.

That result, Tembo believes, has come as a confidence boost to Milutin Sredojevic side, thus there will be no real psychological advantage for the Tshwane side.

“I don’t think they are under pressure at the moment because they won their last game, so they are confident — they played good football against Black Leopards,” said Tembo.

“I think it was a confidence booster for them after not winning for two or three games, so they will be on a high and it won’t be an easy game. It’s going to be very tough for us.”

However, with the FIFA break known to have the ability to disrupt teams’ momentum, the Zimbabwean tactician is more concerned with his own contingent that stayed behind and might be lacking sharpness leading to the return of domestic action.

“We had about seven players who went on national duty — Evans Rusike went to Zimbabwe and Ghampani Lungu to the Zambian national team, who are paying again on Wednesday in Gabon,” Tembo added.

“So he’ll probably only be here on Friday, and might not even be considered for selection (against Pirates) because of the travelling. We also had five players in Bafana Bafana.” — Kick-Off.