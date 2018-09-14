Ex-MDC employee wins $42 000 damages

By Panashe Machakaire

The MDC led by Mr Nelson Chamisa has been ordered to pay its former information officer labour damages to the tune of $42 000.

This was after the former employee, Mr Lawrence Paganga, who was dismissed three years ago, won his case before an independent arbitrator who awarded him damages.

On Tuesday, top labour lawyer Mr Caleb Mucheche of Matsikidze & Mucheche Legal Practitioners, filed an application for registration of the arbitral award at the High Court.

The High Court is yet to rule on the application in question. Mr Pangaga obtained an arbitral award on February 18 2015, which nullified the dismissal.

The arbitrator ruled that the dismissal was unlawful before ordering the reinstatement of Mr Paganga on full salary and benefits, calculated from the date of dismissal.

The operational part of the award reads: “That the claim of unfair dismissal is upheld and the respondent is ordered to reinstate the applicant with full salary and benefits from the date of the unfair dismissal.

“If the employment relationship is no longer tenable, damages as mutually agreed between the parties, in lieu of reinstatement. Parties may submit themselves for quantification of damages if not resolved.”

The party either refused, neglected or failed to comply with the arbitral award. Calculations put the debt at $42 000. The Herald