Cholera deaths reach 25

According to Harare City Council (HCC) acting director of health Clemence Duri, the deaths were recorded at the hospital.

Harare was declared a state of emergency on Tuesday by minister of Health Obadiah Moyo after 20 people succumbed to the waterborne disease.

It has since spread to Mashonaland Central, Midlands, Masvingo and Manicaland provinces.

“Four people died today (yesterday) bringing the total to 25 deaths. At BRIDH we have treated 3 765 patients,” Duri said.

He added that HCC and other local authorities and healthcare institutions are working together to prevent the continued spread of the disease.

“We are in constant communication with other councils so that if we suspect that a patient has travelled we inform them so that they can closely monitor the situation,” he said. To assist with preventative medicines, corporates have come on board providing water and treatment chemicals.

A GoFundMe page was also started to collect up to $10 000 for water, treatment chemicals and some vital medicines used in the cure of cholera.

OK Zimbabwe yesterday donated water guard to treat water used by residents while CBZ Holdings donated 10 water tanks each with a capacity of 5 000 litres.

Over the weekend of September 8 to 9, Delta Corporation delivered 45 000 litres of fresh water to the affected communities and pledged to do so for one week.

Delta corporate affairs executive Patricia Murambinda said the small initiative is expected to galvanise key stakeholders such as government and council to mobilise resources to contain the spread of cholera.

“In addition to provision of clean water, the company availed a front-end loader to assist HCC to remove refuse and solid waste that had accumulated in the area.

“Most areas of the two suburbs were also cleaned as part of the company’s cleaner world thrust to manage solid waste in the environment,” Murambinda said. Daily News.