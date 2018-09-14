Bulawayo teams in danger

By Ricky Zililo

BULAWAYO is in danger of remaining with two teams in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League next season, as Bulawayo Chiefs and Bulawayo City are staring relegation in the face.

All the four Bulawayo teams, City, Chiefs, Highlanders and Chicken Inn, lost their games on Wednesday. Third-placed Chicken Inn went down 1-2 to Caps United, while Highlanders, who are sixth on the table, Chiefs and City lost by identical 1-0 score lines against Mutare City Rovers, Herentals and Nichrut.

The GameCocks, who face City at Barbourfields Stadium tomorrow, sit on 47 points from 26 games, while Bosso, who play ZPC Kariba at Nyamhunga, appear safe with 39 points.

It is Chiefs and City that should be worried about their positions. Chiefs are 11th with 30 points, just three points above Nichrut, who occupy the last relegation slot.

City now anchor the table with a mere 15 points and may as well consider themselves the first team to be relegated unless they pull a shocker and win all their remaining games and other teams in the red zone lose.

What raises alarm bells for both Chiefs and City is that other relegation threatened sides picked up at least a point. Shabanie Mine swapped places with City and are now second from the bottom with 16 points, while Mutare City retained a glimmer of hope by beating Highlanders to take their points tally to 21.

A loss for City against Chicken Inn will all but end their slim chances of escaping the relegation axe.

Chiefs need to psyche their players for their game against Triangle on Sunday.

Dynamos, who drew 0-0 with Chapungu yesterday, take on Harare City, while Yadah are at home to championship chasing Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Results

Wednesday: Ngezi Platinum Stars 1-0 ZPC Kariba, Chicken Inn 1-2 Caps United, Nichrut 1-0 Bulawayo City, Black Rhinos 1-1 FC Platinum, Shabanie Mine 0-0 Yadah, Herentals 1-0 Bulawayo Chiefs, Mutare City Rovers 1-0 Highlanders, Triangle United 1-1 Harare City

Yesterday: Dynamos 0-0 Chapungu

Fixtures

Tomorrow: FC Platinum v Herentals (Mandava), Bulawayo City v Chicken Inn (Barbourfields), ZPC Kariba v Highlanders (Nyamhunga), Yadah v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Rufaro), Caps United v Shabanie Mine (National Sports Stadium)

Sunday: Chapungu v Nichrut (Ascot), Bulawayo Chiefs v Triangle United (Luveve), Harare City v Dynamos (Rufaro), Black Rhinos v Mutare City Rovers (National Sports Stadium). The Chronicle.