All set for Kadoma Ranch Hotel re-launch party

By Tafadzwa Zimoyo

All is set for a party to celebrate the reopening of Kadoma Ranch Hotel that has been undergoing renovations. The party takes place tonight with popular DJs on decks while “Wenera” will also grace the occasion.

DJs on rotation will be the Game Recognize Game duo of Ash Stylez and Nivek as well as J-Boss and Bhaffly The Messenger.

“Wenera” actors to grace the event are Arnold Gara (Boss T1), Zolile Makeleni (Tsotsi) and Samantha Chitapi among others.

It will be a ‘meet the fans’ affair for the actors as they head for Gweru to be part of Meat and Beats event

In an interview with The Herald Insight, Kadoma Ranch food and beverages manager Nchimunya Mweemba said all is set for the launch.

“In a major boost to the hospitality industry in Zimbabwe, we are re-launching the hotel as we have just finished the major renovations. We also have revamped our entertainment area and rooms and now our diary is out. We also have resident disc jockeys and guests can now have fun in the entertainment area,” she said.

She said they have also engaged renowned chefs who will serve guests privately and publicly as per request.

“Wenera” boss Edmore Ndlovu said are happy to partner with the hotel and viewers should expect more programmes.

“This is a great move in the tourism sector. We are still in talks with the management on other programmes on how best we can help them develop the area,” he said.

Ndlovu did not shed light on whether they will shoot the popular soap at the hotel.

Meanwhile “Wenera” star Chitapi is set to host the “Meat and Beats”, which will see Killer T and Takura performing. The Herald