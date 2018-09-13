Premier Soccer League matches on despite cholera outbreak

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

THE Premier Soccer League will not postpone matches in Harare this weekend despite a deadly cholera outbreak in the capital that has so far claimed 21 lives and been declared a state of disaster by the government.

Over 3 000 suspected cholera cases have been reported in Harare, while isolated cases in Masvingo, Manicaland, Midlands and Mashonaland Central, all traced back to the capital, have also been reported.

“Our matches are going on as scheduled, but we would like to urge football fans to desist from buying foodstuffs from unprotected areas. We are also discouraging selling of foodstuffs at the stadia,” said PSL media and liaison officer Kudzai Bare.

She said fans should also follow precautionary messages from health authorities to avoid spreading of the disease.

All but one of the nine matches were played yesterday across the country and Harare will host a match pitting Dynamos and Chapungu United at Rufaro Stadium this afternoon.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care has been disseminating messages via various media urging people to be on high alert and report any suspected cases of the disease.

“Cholera is a severe watery diarrhoeal disease with or without vomiting caused by vibrio cholera. It kills fast.

Take preventive action. If you suspect cholera in your area, advise health workers at the nearest health facility immediately,” reads one of the messages sent via SMS by the Ministry of Health and Child Care. The Chronicle.